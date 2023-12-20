New York State will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

It comes on Tuesday, a time when many states and towns throughout the United States attempt to figure out how to best reckon with the country's dark past, and follows in the footsteps of similar task forces established in California and Illinois.

"In New York, we like to think we're on the right side of this. Slavery was a product of the South, the Confederacy," Hochul, a Democrat, said at the bill signing ceremony in New York City.

"What is hard to embrace is the fact that our state also flourished from that slavery. It's not a beautiful story, but indeed it is the truth."

Although slavery was abolished in New York state in 1827, before US federal abolition in 1865, it "was an integral part of the development of the State of New York, and the consequences... can still be observed today," Hochul’s statement added.

The nine-member commission will be required to deliver a report a year after its first meeting.

Its recommendations could potentially include monetary compensation but would be non-binding.

The panel’s findings are intended to spur policy changes, programs and projects that attempt to remedy slavery’s harmful effects.

The idea of using public money to compensate the descendants of enslaved people is almost certain to draw a backlash from some, including some white people who don’t believe they should have to pay for the sins of long-ago ancestors, and other ethnic groups that weren’t involved in the slave trade.

The governor and the legislative leaders of the state Assembly and Senate will each appoint three qualified members to the commission.

They have 90 days to make their picks.

Backlash

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement that he believes New York's recommendations will come at an "astronomical cost" to all New Yorkers.