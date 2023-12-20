Wednesday, December 20, 2023

1508 GMT –– Ukraine said that nine people, including four children, had been wounded by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson, as drones targeted the capital Kiev and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

"During the evening shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers, nine people were injured, four of them were children," said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson, adding that the children were between two and 13 years old.

He said a mother and her three children had been hospitalised but were in a "moderate" condition.

On the same night, a Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse storing aid intended for residents of the Kherson region was destroyed.

1634 GMT –– Germany to seize more than $790M from Russian financial group

Prosecutors in Germany said they would move to confiscate more than $790 million from the Frankfurt bank account of a Russian financial institution, marking the country's first such attempt.

German authorities have previously moved to freeze Russian assets in response to Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine in 2022, but have stopped short of attempts to confiscate money.

A source familiar with the matter said that the institution was the National Settlement Depository (NSD), the domestic payments agent owned by Moscow Exchange which plays an important role in Russia's financial system as a key intermediary with international markets.

German prosecutors said in a statement, which did not name the NSD, that the move was prompted by a suspected attempt to breach EU sanctions on June 3, 2022.

Unidentified officials from the institution sought to withdraw 720 million euros from its Frankfurt bank account, a transaction that was rejected, the statement said.

1633 GMT –– US imposes more Russian oil price cap sanctions

The US imposed new sanctions on alleged violators of a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil and tightened compliance rules for insurance firms and shippers.

Firms across the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong were identified for economic sanctions, including UAE-based Sun Ship Management D Ltd., which Russian state-owned fleet operator Joint Stock Company Sovcomflot owns. Also sanctioned were Hong Kong-based Covart Energy, which has increased its share of the trade of Russian oil since the price cap policy was implemented, and Hong Kong-based Bellatrix Energy.

The price cap coalition also announced that it will soon require service providers, including shippers and movers of Russian oil, to receive attestations from their purchasers and sellers each time they lift or load Russian oil.

The coalition will also require insurance and freight firms to share these documents upon request with entities further down the supply chain, a Treasury news release states.

1605 GMT –– Ukrainian army proposal to call up more civilians gets mixed reaction in Kiev

A Ukrainian army proposal to conscript up to 500,000 more civilians has produced mixed feelings in Kiev, with many people saying more troops are needed to fight Russia but some suggesting it is pointless unless they get more weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the army 's proposal on Tuesday but said he had not yet decided whether to back it.

Ukraine does not provide details of current troop numbers but has previously said it had around 1 million people under arms.

Such a move would be intended to help replenish exhausted Ukrainian forces nearly two years of Russia's military offensive, but could risk a backlash from those who oppose it.

1505 GMT –– Analysts say Ukraine's forces are pivoting to defence after Russia held off their counteroffensive

Ukraine’s armed forces are taking up a more defensive posture, a military analysis said, after their summer counteroffensive failed to achieve a breakthrough against Russia’s army and as winter weather sets in after almost 22 months of the war.

“In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilised a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in an assessment.

The Kremlin’s deep defences held firm against Ukraine’s months-long assault, using Western-supplied weapons but without essential air cover, along the around 1,000-kilometre front line.

1211 GMT –– Truckers vent frustration at Poland-Ukraine border

Polish truck drivers blocking border crossings with Ukraine are wary of ending their protests after Poland’s new Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak signalled the new government’s support for their demands but called for the blockades to be ended.

“We aren’t going anywhere until we see changes on the ground,” a Polish truck driver protesting at Medyka, a key border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, said. “We have been given promises before, but they are not always fulfilled,” he said.

Kolodziejczak visited the border on Dec. 19, saying: “Imports of agri-food products from Ukraine are one of the greatest threats to our agriculture. Today I was in Medyka at the farmers' protest. The demands raised here are valid, and we are working to ensure that they are met as quickly as possible. Farmers' place is not on the road,” he said.

1104 GMT –– Kremlin: Search for Ukraine peace plan without Russia's participation 'absurd process'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the search for a "peace formula" for Ukraine without Russia's participation an "absurd process that has no potential for results."