The Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s armed wing in Lebanon claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel.

In Tuesday's statement, Qassam Brigades-Lebanon said it launched 12 missiles towards the Kiryat Shmona Airport barracks in northern Israel in response to the “occupation (forces’) massacres and its aggression against our people in Gaza.”

There was no comment from Israel on the statement.

However, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday that Israeli forces targeted the border areas of Marjayoun, El Hamames and Al Awaida.