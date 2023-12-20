WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas's armed wing in Lebanon claims responsibility for targeting Israel
Qassam Brigades in Lebanon said a dozen of missiles launched towards Kiryat Shmona Airport against Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza.
Hamas's armed wing in Lebanon claims responsibility for targeting Israel
The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. [File] / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 20, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s armed wing in Lebanon claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel.

In Tuesday's statement, Qassam Brigades-Lebanon said it launched 12 missiles towards the Kiryat Shmona Airport barracks in northern Israel in response to the “occupation (forces’) massacres and its aggression against our people in Gaza.”

There was no comment from Israel on the statement.

However, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday that Israeli forces targeted the border areas of Marjayoun, El Hamames and Al Awaida.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli forces also fired incendiary phosphorus shells at the outskirts of the town of Khiam near the Lebanese-Israeli border, according to the agency.

Tensions have flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchanges of fire between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.​​​​​​​

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28