An ethnic armed group in northeastern Myanmar has seized a major crossing point for trade along the Chinese border, residents and media reports have said.

The border gate in Laukkaing township, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone in the northern part of Shan state, became the fifth crossing seized by the group since it launched a coordinated offensive on October 27 with two other ethnic armed groups.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), which took control of the crossing, joined with the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army for the offensive that began in October and call themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance.

Laukkaing is known for hosting major organised criminal enterprises including cyberscamoperations controlled by Chinese investors in cooperation with local Myanmar warlords.

The Chinese government in recent weeks has initiated a crackdown on these operations, and thousands of people involved have been repatriated to China. Many of those who were employed were tricked into working there and then held against their will.

The MNDAA is a military group of the Kokang minority that is trying to oust a rival Kokang group, backed by the military government, from power in the town.

A Laukkaing resident told The Associated Press late Tuesday that the Yan Lon Kyaing border gate was seized on Monday after members of the army-affiliated militia guarding the gate laid down their weapons. He spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the army and the ethnic armed group.

Another Laukkaing resident who also asked not to be identified for fear of being arrested said he saw MNDAA troops near the trading gate on Monday.

Shwe Phee Myay News Agency, a Shan-based online media group, reported Tuesday that a resident saw MNDAA's flags flying at the gate. There were similar reports in other Myanmar media.

The Associated Press reached out to MNDAA representatives seeking confirmation of the reports but received no response.