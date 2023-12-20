Israeli hostages held in Gaza are fearing for their lives due to Israeli airstrikes on the enclave, questioning the Netanyahu government: "Do you want us dead?"

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Al Quds Brigades, on Wednesday, aired a video of two Israeli hostages held in Gaza warning that their lives are in danger due to Israeli air strikes.

In the video, a hostage, Jadi Moses, addressed his friends, saying that "pressure must be intensified to make the Israeli government understand what we want."

"We are in an unbearable situation. It is likely that we will die because there is no guarantee that the army will not target us," he added, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

"We (hostages) feel that the government does not want us to return alive," he said.

Another hostage, Elad Katzir, said: "We are in danger because of the army's missiles that threaten our lives. We miss our homes and we want to return alive."

Katzir called on Netanyahu and all decision-makers in Israel to "do whatever is necessary, stop the strikes and achieve a prisoner exchange deal."