Under the clear blue skies of Yenikapi on the southern shore of Istanbul's historical central peninsula, curtains rise on the grand spectacle of the marine vehicles, equipment, and accessories fair — the Yenikapi Boat Show. The event promises to unfold a celebration of maritime prowess, a showcase of abundance and luxury on the water.

Nearly 250 vessels, painted a glittering array of boats, dinghies, and motor yachts adorned the exhibition. Each vessel tells a unique story of craftsmanship and allure of the open sea. With price tags ranging from a modest $5,000 to the opulence of nearly $2M, inviting both enthusiasts and aficionados.

More than 150 brands, representing 80 companies participated in the Show. The depth of innovation, design, and nautical ingenuity resonated through the exhibition grounds, with 10 foreign companies participating.

CEO of the Yenikapi Boat Show, Murat Arslan, spoke to TRT World about the level of interest the Fair generated with audiences.

“I can say that almost all models attracted attention. At our fair, there are models for almost everyone who loves maritime and the sea. The most interesting model of our fair was the acrobatic speedboat worth 140 thousand Euros, located at the stand of an Istanbul-based company,” said Arsalan.

He added, ”Its design resembles a space shuttle rather than a speedboat. We need to convey the love and passion of maritime to wider audiences”.

The Show is not merely an assembly of boats; it is a convergence of passion for the sea with expertise of maritime craftsmanship. Visitors were taken on a journey of exploration, discovering the intricate details of each vessel.