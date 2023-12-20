TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates Serbian counterpart on election success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aleksandar Vucic discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues in phone call.
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates Serbian counterpart on election success
Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for the stability of the region and supports its integration with the EU. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
December 20, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on his party's election success on Sunday.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan and Vucic discussed Türkiye-Serbia relations, as well as international and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan told Vucic that strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead, it added.

Following Sunday's snap parliamentary election, Vucic declared victory after pollsters showed his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was on track to easily win.

According to the preliminary results for the Belgrade City Assembly, the SNS won 39.34 percent of the vote and 49 seats, and Serbia Against Violence coalition won 34.27 percent and 42 seats.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for the stability of the region and supports its integration with the EU.

Bilateral ties with Serbia are progressing positively, and commercial and economic relations are developing with strong momentum.

The Türkiye-Serbia High-level Cooperation Council was established in 2017.

RelatedSerbia, Türkiye to improve ties, continue talks for Kosovo: President Vucic
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28