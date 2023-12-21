Exporters are scrambling to find alternative air, land and ocean routes as disarray ripples through freight supply chains around the world during a wave of attacks in the Red Sea amid Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November 19 to show support for Palestine enduring 76-days of Israeli aggression and siege.

The Houthis say they have been attacking vessels with links to Israel in protest at its military invasion against Palestinians in Gaza, and have warned against sailing towards the area.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," the Houthi spokesperson said earlier this month.

The attacks have disrupted a key trade route linking Europe and North America with Asia via Egypt's Suez Canal.

Container shipping costs have surged, more than tripling in some cases, as companies seek to move goods via other, often longer, ocean routes.

If there are extended disruptions, the consumer goods sector that supplies the world's top retailers like Walmart and Target will face the biggest impact, S&P Global said in a report.

Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, has teams advising shipping and logistics clients to prepare for at least 90 days of Red Sea disruptions.

"It doesn't help that it's Christmas weekend," said Baer. "We'll have a quiet period from now until January 2, and then everybody will be frenetic."

Some fast-acting companies already are trying to switch to so-called intermodal transport, which can involve two or more modes of transportation, said Jan Kleine-Lasthues, Chief Operating Officer Airfreight with leading German freight forwarder Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Hellmann has seen increased demand for combined air and sea routing for consumer goods like apparel as well as electronics and tech items, he said.

For example, that could mean goods being transported first by sea to a port in Dubai, where they are then loaded onto planes.

"This alternative route allows customers to avoid the danger zone in the Red Sea and the long voyage around the southern tip of Africa," Kleine-Lasthues told Reuters news agency.

While companies moving urgent or critical items might opt to use air freight, the expense means it is not a blanket solution, said Paul Brashier, vice president of Drayage and Intermodal for supply chain group ITS Logistics.