Thursday, December 21, 2023

1144 GMT –– Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that his country received the last tranche of the EU’s $19.8 billion macro-financial assistance package for 2023.

Symyhal said on Telegram that Ukraine received the last $1.65 billion tranche from the EU, adding: “These funds help us maintain economic stability and fulfil our social obligations.”

In December 2022, the European Council declared that it adopted a macro-financial assistance package worth $19.8 billion aiming to finance the country’s "immediate needs" for 2023.

This year the EU was the largest donor of direct budget support, covering more than 45 percent of the external financing needs, according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

1749 GMT –– Western creditors extend debt payment suspension for Ukraine

Ukraine and a group of its Western creditors agreed to extend through March 2027 a debt payment suspension agreed in September 2022 that could have expired at the end of this year, the Ukrainian government said.

"I am grateful to our partners from the G7 countries for understanding Ukraine's needs in the time of war," Ukraine's Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko said in a statement.

1749 GMT –– Ukraine's Zelenskyy notes signs that Russian military plans are slowing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Ukraine was receiving signals that Russia's military planning and activity were slowing.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said this was noted in a report issued by the HUR military intelligence directorate.

"There was a separate report from the HUR," Zelenskyy said. "The enemy's plans, the work of the Russian defence (industry). There are signals indicating a slowdown. We will continue to support their slowdown."

1536 GMT –– Kiev says 3 killed, 5 wounded in Russian shelling in east Ukraine

Ukraine said that Russian shelling had left three people dead and several more injured at mining facilities in Toretsk, a town in the war-battered eastern Donetsk region.

"Two bombs hit the territory of one of the mines in Toretsk. One person was killed and two others were injured," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

Two more bombs hit the territory of another mine. Two people were killed and three were injured," he added.

He said that the first mine hit had been cut off from electricity and that 32 miners who were underground at the time of the attack had been brought to the surface. Klymenko added that the Russian strikes damaged administrative buildings and equipment at the mine, and police were investigating the incident.

1245 GMT –– Ukrainian men abroad will be called to army: defence minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukrainian men aged between 25 and 60, who are living abroad, will receive an invitation in the coming weeks to report to the recruitment centres.

"We want justice for everyone because it's about our own country. We’ll send them an invitation," Umerov said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

He also said they may take measures if they do not show up voluntarily. “We are still discussing what should happen if they do not come voluntarily,” he said.

1217 GMT –– Ukraine to increase domestic borrowing in early 2024

Ukraine will need to increase its domestic market borrowing to get through January-February 2024 because of a lack of financial support from partners, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

Delays over European Union and US aid packages have increased uncertainty for Kiev as Russia's offensive in Ukraine drags on although the Ukrainian economy is widely expected to weather the next few months.

"Unfortunately, in January and February, the decisions taken by the partners are not enough so that we can cope on our own. That's why we have a Plan B mechanism in force now," Marchenko was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Marchenko was quoted as saying 2025 would also bring challenges, but that he did not believe it wise to start "tightening the screws" and taking measures now to minimise those risks.

