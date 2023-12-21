WORLD
UN asks Israel to investigate 'execution' of 11 unarmed Palestinians
The UN's human rights body in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories states that if the reports are true, the executions may amount to "war crimes."
Israel has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Tel Aviv began its brutal onslaught on October 7. / Photo: AA / AA
December 21, 2023

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR OPT) in a report has said has received alarming reports accusing the Israeli army of summarily executing at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The incident, which unfolded in front of family members, has raised concerns "which raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime" and these accusations follow earlier claims of Israeli forces deliberately targeting and killing civilians, the statement said.

In response to these grave allegations, OHCHR OPT has urged the Israeli authorities to immediately launch an independent, thorough, and effective investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, it is imperative that those responsible face justice. Additionally, measures must be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such serious violations, underscoring the need for accountability in times of conflict.

OHCHR notes that the incident occurred on the evening of December 19, 2023, between 20:00 and 23:00 hours, when Israeli soldiers allegedly surrounded and raided the Awda building, also known as the "Annan building," in Remal neighbourhood, Gaza City.

According to the report, the building served as a shelter for three related families, in addition to the Annan family. Witness accounts, disseminated by media sources and Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, suggest that Israeli soldiers took control of the building, separated men from women and children, and proceeded to shoot and kill at least 11 men.

The victims, mainly in their late 20s and early 30s, were reportedly killed in front of their family members.

