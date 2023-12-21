The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR OPT) in a report has said has received alarming reports accusing the Israeli army of summarily executing at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The incident, which unfolded in front of family members, has raised concerns "which raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime" and these accusations follow earlier claims of Israeli forces deliberately targeting and killing civilians, the statement said.

In response to these grave allegations, OHCHR OPT has urged the Israeli authorities to immediately launch an independent, thorough, and effective investigation. If the allegations are substantiated, it is imperative that those responsible face justice. Additionally, measures must be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such serious violations, underscoring the need for accountability in times of conflict.

OHCHR notes that the incident occurred on the evening of December 19, 2023, between 20:00 and 23:00 hours, when Israeli soldiers allegedly surrounded and raided the Awda building, also known as the "Annan building," in Remal neighbourhood, Gaza City.