BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Warner Brothers Discovery, Paramount Global in mega merger talks — report
The talks were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.
Warner Brothers Discovery, Paramount Global in mega merger talks — report
Warner Bros reportedly has hired bankers to explore an acquisition. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023

Warner Brothers Discovery shares slid more than 5 percent after reports emerged that the media and entertainment giant is exploring a merger with rival Paramount Global.

Warner Brothers Discovery chief executive David Zaslav met with Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish for several hours to discuss the possibility of merging the companies, Axiosreported, citing unnamed sources.

The talks –– which took place on Tuesday in New York –– were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.

Zaslav has also spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount's parent company, about the potential for a deal, Axios reported.

RelatedWBD: Warner Media, Discovery complete their merger

Warner Brothers Discovery brands include CNN, HBO, and its eponymous film studios, while Paramount’s properties include its movie studios of the same name and the CBS broadcasting group.

RECOMMENDED

Zaslav and Bakish discussed ways the companies could build on one another's strengths, such as by combining their streaming services to better compete with Netflix and Disney+, the report said.

Warner Brothers Discovery had a market value of about $28.4 billion based on its closing share price Wednesday –– more than double the roughly $10.3 billion valuation of Paramount Global based on its closing share price.

Warner has hired bankers to explore an acquisition, Axios reported.

A merger of that size could spark further consolidation in the media industry and draw intense scrutiny by US regulators.

RelatedHollywood strike:  studios, writers reportedly close to agreement
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28