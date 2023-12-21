President Javier Milei has announced sweeping initiatives to transform Argentina’s struggling economy, including easing government regulation and allowing privatisation of state-run industries as a way to boost exports and investment.

The right-wing libertarian announced the moves on Wednesday for South America's second-biggest economy just hours after thousands of Argentines took to the streets of the capital to protest against austerity and deregulation actions taken last week by Milei.

The demonstrations went off relatively peacefully, after a government warning against blocking streets.

Around the start of the protest, which drew thousands of marchers, police briefly scuffled with some demonstrators and two men were arrested. However, the event concluded without widespread street blockages that have been frequent in past years.

Undeterred by the protest, Milei afterwards announced the measures in a televised address to the nation.

“The goal is to start on the road to rebuilding our country, return freedom and autonomy to individuals and start to transform the enormous amount of regulations that have blocked, stalled and stopped economic growth in our country,” Milei said.

The approximately 300 changes would earmark many government companies for privatisation, and loosen protections for renters, employees and shoppers.

Related Argentina devalues peso over 50% as economic crisis bites

Protests and calls for strike

After the announcement, people in some neighborhoods of Buenos Aires held protests to show their disapproval.

Marchers set out toward Buenos Aires’ iconic Plaza de Mayo, the scene of protests dating back to the country’s 1970s dictatorship. Police struggled to keep demonstrators from taking over the entire boulevard, and in the end many kept to the sidewalks and filled about half the plaza.

Eduardo Belliboni, one of the march’s organisers, said demonstrators faced “an enormous repressive apparatus.” Belliboni’s left-wing Polo Obrero group has a long history of leading street blockages.

Toward the end of the demonstration, organisers called on the country’s trade unions to declare a general strike.