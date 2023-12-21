WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN's WFP halts Sudan aid as conflict spreads in war-torn country
Clashes near Sudan's capital force the UN's food aid agency to suspend deliveries in parts of Gezira state as 300,000 flee the fighting, the WFP struggles to reach vulnerable communities.
UN's WFP halts Sudan aid as conflict spreads in war-torn country
Children hold pots as volunteers distribute food in Omdurman, Sudan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan's state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, the aid agency has said in a statement.

Around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted last week on Friday, WFP said.

Related‘Nothing prepared me for the fear, chaos, despair in Gaza’: WFP official

Safety first

RECOMMENDED

WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP's representative and country director in Sudan.

“We are committed to supporting the people of Sudan in their hour of greatest need, but the safety of our staff and partners must be guaranteed.

Our teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible and resume planned assistance in other areas when it is safe to do so," Rowe added.

RelatedWFP to rollback its key aid programme for millions in Syria from next year
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28