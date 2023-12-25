This year saw several major sporting achievements across the globe, with records broken in individual and collective disciplines.

Tennis

In tennis, Novak Djokovic arguably became the greatest-ever player to date.

The Serb eclipsed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and won a record of 24 men's singles Grand Slam titles by claiming a fourth US Open title.

He also won three prominent Grand Slams, despite losing to Spanish hotshot Carlos Alcaraz at the UK's Wimbledon final in the summer.

Earlier in the year, Djokovic was coy about what his victory means and where it places him in the pantheon of greats.

"When you talk about history, people mostly talk about the Grand Slams won or the amount of time you spent at the No. 1 ranking," he said, describing it as "amazing" to break the records.

He also pushed back against describing himself as "the greatest", calling it "disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in a completely different way than it is played today."

"I feel like each great champion of his own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport on such a great stage worldwide," he added.

Cricket

In November, Australia managed to win the Cricket World Cup. The Aussies beat the hosts India in the final played in Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat state.

As a result, Australia continued its dominance in 50-over cricket, lifting its 6th World Cup.

On the day chasing 241 runs, stars like Travis Head struck a notable 137 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne's half-century helped ease Aussie anxieties as they won by six wickets.

The Australian victory put India's dominant form firmly to bed, where the Blues had gone into the final 10 games unbeaten.

India's barren spell has continued on as a drought since its victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In June, Australia had beaten India at the Oval, in London, at the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship final – a Test cricket match. The Aussies won the second edition of the ICC World Test by 209 runs.

Soccer