Her relatives cleaned her body and wrapped it in a white cloth in the bare emergency shelter issued to her family.

Han Suofeiya, a mother of three young children, was one of more than 130 people who died when the earth shook violently in the middle of the night in northwest China this week, burying her in the debris of her mother’s home.

As survivors in blue tent cities bundled up against the winter cold, many had to process not only the loss of their homes and their livelihoods but also the greatest loss of all: the sudden death of loved ones.

Han Suofeiya was Muslim, as are many in this rugged mountainous region not far from the ancient Silk Road that once ferried silks and other goods, along with ideas and religions, between China and the Middle East and Europe.

Her burial in the village of Yangwa in Gansu province was carried out in the community's tradition.

Both men and women in the crowd wept openly as her body was brought out of the family's temporary shelter and placed in a metal frame.

A large green covering with Arabic script was laid over the frame and about eight men hand-carried it to the cemetery. A lamb was slain as the procession began.