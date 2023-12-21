US-based software guru lambasts tech world's silence on 'Gaza genocide'
WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-based software guru lambasts tech world's silence on 'Gaza genocide'Paul Biggar exhorts industry to speak out against Israel’s indiscriminate war on Palestinian civilians, just like they did during the Black Lives Matter protests.
The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins [Photo: AA] / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2023

A well-known tech entrepreneur and software engineer, who once blew the lid of Silicon Valley’s drug-fuelled sex parties, has lambasted the tech world’s “silence around the genocide in Gaza”.

In a blog post titled ‘I can’t sleep’, Paul Biggar said that “pro-Israeli investors have created a culture of fear in tech where supporters of Palestinian freedom feel unable to raise their voices”.

He exhorted people in the tech industry to speak out for the Palestinian cause “just like most in tech made Black Lives Matter statements in 2020”.

He urged co-tech workers not to support companies and investors which support Israel and “whitewash genocide”.

RECOMMENDED

In his blog post, the US-based Irish tech developer highlighted the atrocities carried out by Israel, since long before Hamas’ unprecedented cross-border operations that shattered the invincibility of Israel.

“Atrocities happened long before Oct 7th as well. The occupation was no secret. Hundreds of Palestinians killed each year since the Nakba. The rest kept under the Israeli boot, stripped of their rights and homes and dignity,” he wrote.

Israel has pounded Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment