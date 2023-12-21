Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 2,120 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in the northern areas of Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 45 terrorists were targeted last week, a ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since January, the terrorist group has been behind 488 incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 1,475 terrorists have been neutralised through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers, said the ministry official.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures,13,502 people who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since January 1, including 598 terrorists.

Nearly 204,000 people were prevented before they were able to cross the border.

US statement on Israeli ships in Red Sea

In response to a question about Türkiye's stance on the new international mission to be led by the US to counter attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the ministry sources said, "We will act in line with our national rights and interests, evaluating the situation accordingly."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced on Monday the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

He said they would conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.