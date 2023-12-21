The Turkish Central Bank has increased its policy interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5 percent.

The Turkish Central Bank released a statement on Thursday that its monetary policy committee decided to swiftly conclude monetary tightening measures.

To support this process, the committee "will continue quantitative tightening by expanding the array of sterilization tools used."

Additionally, "Turkish lira deposit purchase auctions will be organised to strengthen the monetary transmission mechanism and increase the diversity of sterilisation tools," the statement continued.

The central bank also clarified that there will be no adjustments to the maximum interest rates on credit cards and the maximum commission rates for merchants.

The key interest rate, which stood at 8.5% pre-election, is now 42.5%.

Reserves hit all-time high

The Turkish Central Bank also revealed on Thursday that its international reserves hit an all-time high of $142.53 billion last week, as of December 15.

The reserves increased by $1.15 billion on a weekly basis as of December 15, the bank announced.

Foreign currency reserves totalled $95.4 billion, while gold reserves amounted to $47.13 billion as of December 15. Meanwhile, in November, the bank's overall reserves were at $136.7 billion, up 8.3% monthly.