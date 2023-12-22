January 1, 2023

Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen, adopts Euro

The year kicked off with Croatia becoming the 20th Eurozone member and the 27th Schengen Area entrant. The country’s 28-year-old currency, the kuna, was simultaneously replaced with the euro and its borders with neighbouring European Union countries vanished, marking Zagreb’s deeper integration into Europe.

Admission to the Schengen Area remained elusive for Bulgaria and Romania, however. Six years after their EU accession, both nations were denied Schengen Area entry despite meeting the technical membership criteria since 2011.

February 21, 2023

Russia suspends 2010 Nuclear Disarmament Treaty with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia was suspending the 2010 nuclear disarmament treaty — the New START Treaty — it had with the United States.

The treaty, which was due to expire in 2026, limited the number of nuclear warheads the world's two biggest nuclear powers can deploy.

March 17, 2023

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of bearing responsibility for the illegal deportation of children — a war crime — during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In its first warrant for Ukraine, the ICC called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawfully deporting children and transferring people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

March 30 - April 4, 2023

Finland joins NATO

Finland officially became a member of NATO on April 4, 2023, following Türkiye's ratification of Finland's NATO accession protocol on March 30.

Many saw Helsinki’s accession as marking a historic security policy shift for the country, triggered by Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Russia has branded the Nordic nation’s NATO membership an "assault on our security" and said it would take countermeasures.

May 24, 2023

Canada, Saudi Arabia diplomatic revival

Canada and Saudi Arabia have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, resolving the fallout between both nations following a 2018 dispute triggered by a tweet from Canada's embassy in Riyadh.

The normalisation comes after discussions between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the APEC Forum summit. The move, which comes after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, aligns with Prince MBS's efforts to assert Saudi Arabia's regional influence amid global conflicts.