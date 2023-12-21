In the modern tapestry of global politics, the term' foreign policy' is no longer confined to the actions of nation-states.

A new actor has emerged on the international stage, wielding influence that transcends borders and traditional diplomacy: Silicon Valley.

In times of political crisis, the role of tech giants based in this California hub has become increasingly pivotal, shaping narratives and influencing outcomes in ways that rival, and sometimes surpass, the capabilities of small and medium-sized states.

Silicon Valley's foreign policy, though unofficial, manifests through the economic and informational clout of companies like Google, Apple, Facebook (Meta), and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Their market capitalisations often dwarf the GDPs of many nations, granting them substantial economic leverage. Ending in 2022, Silicon Valley has a GDP of $840 billion. If this region was a country, it would be the 18th largest global economy, larger than the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, and only a little smaller than Indonesia. However, it's their control over information – a new kind of currency in our digital age – that truly amplifies their influence.

During political crises, these platforms become battlegrounds for narratives and public opinion.

For instance, Israel's continuing war on the besieged enclave of Gaza has directly illuminated, for those who seek to watch, Silicon Valley's potent role in shaping global narratives.

Reports of censorship on platforms like Instagram and X, particularly concerning content supportive of the Palestinian cause, raise critical questions about the power these companies wield over public discourse.

Allegations more than suggest a suppression of pro-Palestinian voices, drawing attention to the platforms' significant role in framing international conflicts.

These allegations were compounded by Elon Musk's visit to Israel in November, which, to many observers, signalled a tacit endorsement of one side over another, a claim the maverick billionaire denies.

Nevertheless, the visit does reflect the complex and often controversial nature of Silicon Valley's influence on global geopolitics.

Shaping narratives and public diplomacy

The role of Silicon Valley was also pronounced in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tech companies played a significant role in aiding Ukraine's strategic narratives and public diplomacy efforts. By providing platforms for the dissemination of information and narratives, these companies significantly influenced international perception and policy responses.

The relationship between Ukraine and tech companies was further cemented by financial agreements, such as the monetary deal with Microsoft, which provided additional technology aid of nearly $100 million, bringing its total support for Ukraine to more than $400 million since the crisis started in February 2022.

Furthermore, Microsoft extended technology support free of charge for Ukraine throughout 2023, which will ensure that government agencies, critical infrastructure and other sectors in Ukraine can continue to run their digital infrastructure and serve citizens through Microsoft Cloud services.

The announcement was made by Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft in Lisbon, at a joint press conference with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, highlighting an increasingly growing dimension of partnership between nation-states and tech companies.

However, as we have seen technological players arguably have their own capitalistic and political motives. This was shown clearly with Elon Musk's refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea in September 2022. Once again bringing questions to the fore, regarding whether the US military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war.

Free speech vs moderation