A wildcat strike by workers operating the Channel tunnel has blocked train travel between France and Britain.

The strike at Eurotunnel operator Getlink has blocked Eurostar trains as well as the trains shuttling trucks and cars since midday Thursday as the peak holiday travel season gets under way.

Train operator Eurostar said its trains were cancelled until further notice, but as of 1345 GMT on its website evening services were still listed as operating.

"We would recommend postponing your journey if you can, even if it's until tomorrow," Eurostar said in a post on X.

Trains between London, Amsterdam and Brussels were also affected.

Getlink said French "trade unions rejected a bonus of 1,000 euros end-of-year bonus announced by management and have called for a strike to demand it be tripled."