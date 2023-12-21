Türkiye's oil production in the southeastern Gabar region has exceeded 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“We extract oil in Gabar and now, we have exceeded 30,000 bpd," Bayraktar said on Thursday during a meeting in Ankara, referring to the region in Türkiye’s southeastern Sirnak province.

"As we did in Gabar, we will explore natural gas within our inland borders and end Türkiye’s reliance on energy imports," he added according to a statement from the ministry.

Noting that one of the biggest obstacles to becoming a great and powerful country is Türkiye’s dependence on imported energy resources, Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to be fully independent in energy "within the next 30 years.”

Various issues including the Black Sea natural gas, Gabar oil discovery and nuclear energy were discussed at the gathering.

100,000 bpd for 2024