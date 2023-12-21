TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution
"The problem cannot be solved before the Israeli occupation ends. A sovereign and independent Palestinian state must be established as soon as possible," says Hakan Fidan.
Turkish foreign minister calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution
On Türkiye's humanitarian efforts in addressing the atrocities in Gaza, Fidan stated that Ankara has delivered 2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to date. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 21, 2023

Türkiye has favoured and actively worked towards a cease-fire in Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, as reiterated by the country's foreign minister.

“Firstly, we are making efforts to ensure a ceasefire, to deliver humanitarian aid, and to prevent the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza,” Hakan Fidan said, addressing the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

He stressed that lasting peace and security can only be established with a two-state solution, adding: “The problem cannot be solved before the Israeli occupation ends. A sovereign and independent Palestinian state must be established as soon as possible."

Reminding that more than 20,000 innocent civilians, including 70 percent of whom were children and women, have been killed in Gaza, Fidan said it was alarming that some Western countries publicly "support Israel's massacres and war crimes."

Underlining the importance of regional countries embracing the problem, he said the guarantor mechanism that Türkiye proposed addresses the matter, as the conflict deeply affects the entire region.

RelatedTurkish Foreign Minister Fidan continues his diplomatic tour for peace in Gaza

Creating global change

“We continue to engage in international initiatives together with my colleagues in the Gaza Contact Group established as a result of the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League,” Fidan said.

The Contact Group enabled Islamic countries to jointly take diplomatic initiatives by taking a common stance, and their efforts forced the international community to take a stand as a result of the contact group’s efforts, he noted.

On December 12, at the UN General Assembly, a draft resolution on an emergency humanitarian cease-fire was accepted with 153 votes.

“Compared to the vote on October 26, the change in the attitude of the 27 countries, who previously abstained, in favour of Palestine is an indication that our diplomatic contacts are effective,” he added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTürkiye calls on US to use influence over Israel to stop attacks on Gaza

2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid

On Türkiye's humanitarian efforts in addressing the atrocities in Gaza, Fidan stated that Ankara has delivered 2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Palestinians to date.

“We also brought 283 cancer patients and injured people to our country. Our efforts to establish a field hospital in Gaza continue,” he added.

Türkiye has evacuated a total of 1,149 people from Gaza, and "continue the evacuation of our remaining citizens and their family members aiming to complete it safely as soon as possible,” he said.

Israel has pounded Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 52,000 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

There’s also been widespread destruction of homes and other infrastructure, besides shortage of food, water and medicines.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed on an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

RelatedNo functioning hospitals left in northern Gaza — WHO
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28