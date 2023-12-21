The Israeli military invasion in Gaza, experts say, now sits among the deadliest and most destructive in history.

In just over two months, Israel has wreaked more destruction in Gaza than Ukraine's Mariupol or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II.

It has killed more civilians than the US-led coalition did in its three-year conflict against Daesh in Aleppo.

The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using in Gaza.

But from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are US-made.

They say the weapons include 2,000-pound [900-kilogramme] "bunker-busters" that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas.

The Biden administration has quietly continued to supply arms to Israel despite acknowledging that Israel was losing international legitimacy for its "indiscriminate bombing."

Here's a look at what is known so far about Israel's war on Gaza.

How much destruction is there in Gaza?

Israel's war has destroyed over two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza and a quarter of buildings in the southern area of Khan Younis, according to an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University, experts in mapping damage during wartime.

The percentage of damaged buildings in the Khan Younis area nearly doubled in just the first two weeks of Israel's southern invasion, they said.

That includes tens of thousands of homes as well as schools, hospitals, mosques, chuches and stores. UN monitors have said that about 70 percent of school buildings across Gaza have been damaged. At least 56 damaged schools served as shelters for displaced civilians. Israeli strikes damaged 110 mosques and three churches, the monitors said.

"Gaza is now a different colour from space. It's a different texture," said Scher, who has worked with Van Den Hoek to map destruction across several war zones, like Mariupol.

How does the destruction stack up historically?

By some measures, destruction in Gaza has outpaced Allied bombings of Germany during World War II.

Between 1942 and 1945, the allies attacked 51 major German cities and towns, destroying about 40-50 percent of their urban areas, said Robert Pape, a US military historian.

Pape said this amounted to 10 percent of buildings across Germany, compared to over 33 percent across Gaza, a densely populated territory of just 360 square kilometres.

"Gaza is one of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns in history," said Pape. "It now sits comfortably in the top quartile of the most devastating bombing campaigns ever."

The US-led coalition's 2017 assault to expel Daesh terror group from the Iraqi city of Mosul was considered one of the most intense attacks on a city in generations. That nine-month battle killed around 10,000 civilians, a third of them from coalition bombardment, according an Associated Press investigation at the time.