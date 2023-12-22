The first ten weeks of Israel's war on besieged Gaza have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year at one location, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ] said.

Most of the journalists and media workers — 61 out of 68 — killed in the war were Palestinian, CPJ said.

The report said on Thursday it was "particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military."

A spokesperson for Israel's military claimed the troops don't target journalists.

"The number of journalist martyrs has risen to 97 since the start of the [Israeli] brutal aggression on Gaza," the Gaza-based government media office said on Tuesday.

The last journalist victim was Adel Zorob who was killed in Israeli air strikes on Rafah city, southern Gaza, it said, accusing Israeli army of deliberately killing the Palestinian journalists with the aim "to obliterate the truth."

Four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists, including Reuters news agency visuals journalist Issam Abdallah, were also killed between October 7 and December 20, CPJ data showed.

The group, a non-profit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, said it was further investigating the circumstances of all journalist killings.

It said such efforts in Gaza were hampered by widespread destruction and by the killing of journalists' family members, who typically serve as sources for investigators looking into how the journalists died.

Related Federation of Journalists condemns Israeli attacks on journalists

'Deadly pattern'

Reporting in Gaza has been severely restricted under intense Israeli bombardment, with repeated communications blackouts and a lack of food, fuel and housing, said CPJ, adding that foreign journalists have not been able to independently access the strip for most of the war.

"The Israel-Gaza war is the most dangerous situation for journalists we have ever seen, and these figures show that clearly," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.