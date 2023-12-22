Friday, December 22, 2023

1256 GMT — Russia has suffered a major "strategic defeat" in the Ukraine war, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to achieve its goal of preventing Ukraine from coming closer to Europe.

"Putin wants a Europe in which Russia can dominate its neighbours. But Ukraine is now closer than ever before to NATO and the EU. This is a major strategic defeat for Russia," he told German news agency dpa.

"President Putin has lost Ukraine forever. In addition, Russia has lost hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks, and 300,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded," he claimed.

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive has failed to deliver its expected results, but underlined that Western nations will continue to support Ukraine.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, most experts feared that Russians would take control of Kiev within days – including experts here at NATO. Since then, the Ukrainians managed to liberate 50 percent of the territory which was occupied,” he said.

Ukrainians have won major battles in Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson – these are remarkable military victories. Ukraine has asserted itself as a sovereign, independent state, and inflicted heavy losses on Russia in the process. - Jens Stoltenberg, NATO chief

More updates 👇

1644 GMT — Poland calls on West to 'mobilise' its economy to arm Ukraine

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged Kiev's allies to mobilise their economies to support Ukraine's military, which is fighting off Russian forces.

"We cannot allow Russia to produce more on the basis of a much smaller economy. Because wars aren't won by tactical battles, wars are won by production. If the West mobilises, I have no doubt who will win, but it must finally start mobilising," Sikorski said during a visit to Kiev.

"It's completely unacceptable for a country to attack its neighbour and bomb cities, destroy entire provinces, deport children... In this titanic fight, minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski said as talks were interrupted by air raid sirens.

1329 GMT —Russia says downs 10 Ukraine drones, including near Moscow

"Air defence forces in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack from a drone flying towards Moscow," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site, Sobyanin added.

1246 GMT — Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

"Today I informed President Zelenskyy of our government's decision to prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a post on social media platform X.

"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine ."

The delivery of the fighter jets is still pending on an export permit by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the fulfilment of criteria for staff and infrastructure in Ukraine, Rutte added without giving a timeline for these decisions.

1126 GMT — Russia: Ukraine's accession to EU may undermine entire union's system

Russia said that Ukraine may “undermine” the entire system of the EU if it becomes its member.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this country will be a “load that the EU will not be able to lift.”

"There are a lot of words, but really, of course, to accept a country like Ukraine into the EU ... would simply undermine the entire system of the European Union. And sober heads understand that this will be a load that the EU simply cannot lift, and the EU will fall apart," he said.

1102 GMT — US to target banks that help Russia war in Ukraine

The United States has said it will sanction foreign banks that support Russia's war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow as it diversifies from the West to China.

Under an executive order to be signed Friday by President Joe Biden, the United States would be authorised to issue so-called secondary sanctions against financial institutions that support Russia's defence industry, officials said.

The United States, the world's largest economy, was sending a message to financial institutions that they have "a very stark choice," a senior official said on customary condition of anonymity.

"Ultimately, for almost any bank in the world, you give them the choice between continuing to sell a modest amount of goods to Russia's military-industrial complex or being connected to the US financial system -- they're going to choose being connected to the US financial system, given that our economy is far bigger, and our currency is the one used around the world," he said.

1030 GMT — Russia dismisses Wall Street Journal's 'pulp fiction' after Prigozhin death report

The Kremlin has accused the Wall Street Journal of publishing "pulp fiction" after it reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev.

The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private jet was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Its report cited unnamed Western intelligence officials and a former Russian intelligence officer.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had seen the story but would not comment on it, before adding: "Lately, unfortunately, the Wall Street Journal has been very fond of producing pulp fiction."