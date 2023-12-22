Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that Türkiye "continues its journey as an ally, an economic actor, and a centre of attraction" and plays a significant role as a "global actor" in crisis resolution.

Speaking at the Public Diplomacy Coordination Board convened on Thursday under his chairmanship at the Presidential Complex, Altun said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has put serious effort into making public diplomacy and strategic communication one of the main strategic approaches of the state, enabling significant initiatives to be realised.

He emphasised the importance of the Coordination Board, stating that it has been established as an umbrella organisation to institutionalise public diplomacy activities and to be able to implement them effectively at all levels of the state.

He said the goal of public diplomacy is to "strengthen the Türkiye brand," and efforts are made to provide accurate and effective information, strategically conduct communication and maximise the potential of Türkiye's smart power.

Altun highlighted the significance of conveying Türkiye's perspective on international and regional issues in a clear and transparent manner, especially those related to Türkiye's interests, contributing to global peace and stability.

Türkiye's role in crisis resolution