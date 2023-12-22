WORLD
Türkiye expresses deep sadness over university shooting in Prague
"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people of Czechia," says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman.
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 22, 2023

Türkiye has expressed sorrow over a shooting at a university in the Czech capital Prague that resulted in more than a dozen people losing their lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the tragic events in #Prague today," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X on Thursday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people of Czechia, and wish a swift recovery to those who were injured".

His remarks came after at least 15 people were killed and 24 others injured in the shooting at the Charles University in central Prague.

Police President Martin Vondrasek said that the gunman was a 24-year-old student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University.

The shooter was living in a village, 21 kilometres outside Prague, and his father was found dead earlier today.

