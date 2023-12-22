France will close its diplomatic mission in Niger following this summer's coup d'etat in the West African nation and a souring of relations between the two countries, according to a letter sent to embassy staff and seen by The Associated Press.

The news that the embassy in Niger's capital Niamey is to close comes as France prepares to withdraw its last remaining military forces from the Sahel state this month.

“The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic is regretfully forced to close the embassy for an indefinite period of time,” said a document sent to Nigerien employees of the French embassy dated December 19, 2023, and signed by the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte.

French diplomatic sources acknowledge the authenticity of the letter, which notifies Nigerien employees that they will be dismissed as of April 30, 2024.