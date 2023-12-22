More than 20 countries have joined the US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Yemen-based Houthis, the Pentagon has said.

"We've had over 20 nations now sign on to participate" in the coalition, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists on Thursday.

Ryder said the Houthis are "attacking the economic wellbeing and prosperity of nations around the world," effectively becoming "bandits along the international highway that is the Red Sea."

Coalition forces will "serve as a highway patrol of sorts, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to — and assist as necessary — commercial vessels that are transiting this vital international waterway," he said, calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 20,000 civilians since October 7.