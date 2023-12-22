WORLD
Over 20 countries join coalition to provide security in Red Sea — Pentagon
Over 20 nations join forces in the US-led coalition to protect the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, targeting vital shipping lanes in solidarity with Palestinians.
Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital shipping lane with strikes in support of Palestinians in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
December 22, 2023

More than 20 countries have joined the US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Yemen-based Houthis, the Pentagon has said.

"We've had over 20 nations now sign on to participate" in the coalition, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists on Thursday.

Ryder said the Houthis are "attacking the economic wellbeing and prosperity of nations around the world," effectively becoming "bandits along the international highway that is the Red Sea."

Coalition forces will "serve as a highway patrol of sorts, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to — and assist as necessary — commercial vessels that are transiting this vital international waterway," he said, calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 20,000 civilians since October 7.

Warning of retaliation

Israel has begun a relentless bombardment on Palestinians in besieged Gaza after Hamas' attacks on October 7, alongside a ground invasion targeting civilian areas in both the South and North, including hospitals, refugee camps, schools, and residential areas

Despite their claim to be targeting Hamas, Israel's strikes have resulted in the displacement of at least 85 percent of Palestinians. The toll is staggering, with over 20,000 civilian lives lost and more than 52,600 people sustaining injuries during the 77-day-long war.

Israel's lethal strikes, yet to be prevented, provided an impetus for attacks by armed groups in the region, including the Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping.

The United States announced the multinational Red Sea coalition on Monday, while the Houthis warned two days later that they would strike back if attacked.

