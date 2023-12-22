WORLD
Death toll in blast at Guinea's oil terminal swells with hundreds injured
Explosion and fire at Guinea's main oil terminal triggered protests and clashes, sparking demands for petrol restoration and leaving tens of demonstrators dead while injuring hundreds.
Investigations are continuing to determine whether more victims remain missing, the government said. / Photo: AP / AP
December 22, 2023

The death toll from a blast and fire at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital, Conakry, has increased to 23 from 13 earlier, and the number of injured has risen to 241 from 178, the government said in a statement.

The statement on Thursday said that 10 remains were still to be identified, adding that the government had received reports of several people still missing.

The blast at the West African nation's main oil terminal that handles its fuel imports sparked fears of shortages. The government said in the statement that gasoline distribution was ongoing across the country.

Investigations are continuing to determine whether more victims remain missing, the government said.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the ruling junta who seized power after a 2021 coup, has announced three days of national mourning starting Thursday.

Petrol distribution remains suspended

Protesting youths and security forces clashed in Guinea's capital, Conakry on Thursday as demonstrators demanded petrol be restored at service stations whose supplies were suspended after a deadly explosion at the country's main fuel depot.

The incident damaged buildings, blowing out windows, forcing residents to flee and bringing life in the centre to a standstill.

Service stations were temporarily closed across the country.

The government has announced the resumption of diesel fuel supplies, but the distribution of petrol remains suspended.

Rights groups have complained about restrictions imposed against some privately owned media and social media during the crisis.

"Violations of the right to freedom of expression are now permanent, in addition to those of the right to peaceful assembly," Samira Daoud, director of Amnesty International's office for West and Central Africa, said in a press release.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
