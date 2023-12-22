Indonesia said that it would slap palm oil companies operating within forest areas with fines amounting to a total of 4.8 trillion rupiah ($310.1 million).

More than 475 billion rupiah ($30.7 million) in fines have been issued so far, an official from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment Firman Hidayat told reporters on Friday, who did not provide further details or identify the companies fined.

Indonesia said last month it had identified some 200,000 hectares (494,210 acres) of oil palm plantations in areas designated as forests, which are expected to be returned to the state to be converted back into forests.

World's top palm oil producer