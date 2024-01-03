The Houthis, a large tribal alliance in western Yemen which controls the country's capital, Sanaa, have opened up a new front in Israel's war on Gaza by targetting cargo ships in the Red Sea.

While the US and its Western allies have done nothing to stop the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, they were quick to create a 10-nation international force to prevent the Houthis from interrupting international shipping.

But the US-led multinational force faltered at the very beginning as France, Spain and Italy announced that their navies would not operate under Washington’s Operation Prosperity Guard.

The Houthis have targeted several ships, which they say were travelling to Israeli ports through the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Suez Channel.

On Sunday, there was a deadly confrontation between the Houthis and the US-led coalition, which targeted the Yemeni group’s three boats killing its 10 fighters because they attacked a container ship travelling across the Red Sea.

A Wall Street Journal editorial called the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea "the most significant threat to global shipping in decades" as US Defence Secretary Llyold Austin rushed to the Gulf to cement the "multinational security initiative" against the Yemeni group.

Global shipping in the Red Sea accounts for 12 percent of worldwide trade, as an estimated $1 trillion in goods annually pass through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, which is close to the Houthi-controlled western Yemen coast.

“This route accounts for approximately 40% of the world maritime trade,” says Kaan Devecioglu, an expert at Orsam, an Ankara-based Turkish think-tank, who did his Phd dissertation on US-China Competition in the Bab al-Mandab Strait from the Perspective of Power Transition Theory (2011 – 2021).

Several shipping companies, including the world's largest– Italian-Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and France's CMA CGM – stopped operations in the region. BP, the oil giant, also suspended shipping operations through the Red Sea. Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk also halted operations after the weekend incident, days after it had resumed it.

The Houthi attacks have also forced ships to take a longer route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, which increases the trip from around 19 days to 31 days, adding to the shipping costs, according to experts.

But even the Cape of Good Hope route - where pirates are active - is vulnerable to further Houthi-inspired pirate attacks, Devecioglu tells TRT World. Changing the commercial route badly impacts global shipping, increasing costs for companies because the Red Sea is the most economical waterway between Europe and Asia, adds Devecioglu.

Among other problems, the Houthi attacks have also increased insurance costs for shipping companies, which have to pay almost 250 percent more for their shipping coverage. Now Israeli ports carry similar risks to Russian and Ukrainian ports, for which insurance companies increased their premiums to one percent of the shipload value due to the war risk, as they increased their premiums to 0.7 percent for the Red Sea shipping, says Devecioglu.

“Therefore, war risk insurance for a ship that wants to pass through the Red Sea and carries cargo worth 1 million US dollars corresponds to 70 thousand US dollars, which indicates an increase in transportation costs,” says Devecioglu.

Increasing expenses for shipping companies can also potentially lead to soaring prices across the globe, putting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in a difficult spot in terms of global production and trade.

Are supply lines in danger?

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have the potential to negatively affect global supply chains, as happened with a ship accident in the Suez Channel during the Covid-19 period, according to Devecioglu.

“The Red Sea is a critical transit point, especially in terms of hydrocarbon logistics. 30 percent of container trade and 10 percent of global oil passes through the Red Sea. In this sense, hydrocarbon producers, retailers and importers are worried,” says the analyst,