WORLD
4 MIN READ
China erects hundreds of temporary shelters after quake devastated homes
After a 6.2 earthquake rocked northwest China, claiming 146 lives and destroying homes, hundreds of temporary shelters have been erected for survivors.
China erects hundreds of temporary shelters after quake devastated homes
The deployment of prefabricated units signals that a considerable number of the over 87,000 people relocated after the earthquake on Monday night may face an extended period of homelessness. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023

Hundreds of temporary one-room housing units were set up Thursday in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 146 people, according to state media reports.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck in a mountainous region on the Gansu side of the boundary between the two provinces and about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital.

The death toll rose by nine as search teams dug through heavy mudslides that had inundated two villages, a city official in Qinghai province said Friday morning. Three people remained missing in the mudslides.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of cranes lifting white, box-like housing units and lining them up in an open field in Meipo, a village in Gansu province. About 260 had been erected, and the total in the village was expected to reach 500 across nine sites by Friday morning.

RelatedShaken but not broken: Muslims in China bury their loved ones after quake

90% of village homes deemed unsafe for habitation

The arrival of the prefabricated units was a sign that many of the more than 87,000 people resettled after the Monday night earthquake may be homeless for some time.  

Many have been enduring temperatures well below freezing in flimsier tent-like units with blue plastic sheeting on the outside and a quilted cotton lining inside. An assessment of the houses in a village visited by The AP on Wednesday found that 90% weren't safe to live in, experts told CCTV in an online report.

RECOMMENDED

Some of the homes in Yangwa village appear OK, but they have structural damage that make them unsafe, the experts said. For those that can be repaired, the work may have to wait until next year, because the soil is frozen.

The death toll included 113 people in Gansu and another 22 people in neighbouring Qinghai. Nearly 1,000 were reported injured.

RelatedRescuers battle freezing cold as earthquake death toll in China soars

"Mud rises up to 3 meters in two villages in Qinghai province"

Funerals have been held for the dead, some following the Muslim traditions of much of the population in the affected area.

The mud rose as high as 3 meters (10 feet) in the two villages in Qinghai province, leaving only the rooftops of some buildings showing. Search teams used excavators to dig through the thick sea of mud that covered roads, encased buildings and blocked entry points.

Experts quoted by CGTN, the Chinese state broadcaster's international arm, said the earthquake liquefied underground sediment in the area, where the water table is relatively high. At some point, the muddy sediment burst through the surface and flowed down a usually dry ditch into the villages.

Most of China's earthquakes strike in the western part of the country, including Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet. The latest quake was the deadliest one in the country in nine years.

RelatedEarthquake death toll in China's Gansu and Qinghai soars to 111
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28