BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Maersk imposes surcharge on container shipping amid Suez Canal re-routing
Maersk has announced that its vessels would steer clear of the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to numerous attacks in the region. Instead, they will navigate around the Cape of Good Hope.
Maersk imposes surcharge on container shipping amid Suez Canal re-routing
 / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023

Denmark's Maersk will impose extra charges on container transport from Asia following its decision to re-route ships away from the Suez Canal and take the longer journey around Africa, the company said late on Thursday.

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said on Tuesday that its vessels would avoid the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to multiple attacks in the area, sailing instead around the Cape of Good Hope.

The additional payments include an immediate transit disruption surcharge (TDS) to cover extra costs associated with the longer journey as well as a peak season surcharge (PSS) from Jan 1. Maersk cited "severe operational disruption".

In total, a standard 20-foot container travelling from China to Northern Europe faces an extra charge of $700, consisting of a $200 TDS and $500 PSS, Maersk said.

Containers bound for the east coast of North America will be charged $500 each, consisting of the $200 TDS payment and a $300 PSS, the company added.

RECOMMENDED

Maersk also said routes in other parts of its network would be affected by the Suez disruption, triggering emergency contingency surcharges on a wide range of journeys.

On Thursday, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong's OOCL said they would avoid the Red Sea, the latest shipping companies to do so after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, prompting the establishment of a naval task force.

RelatedGlobal shipping giants halt Red Sea operations after Houthi attacks
RelatedMore shipping firms suspend passage via Red Sea after Yemeni Houthi attacks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28