WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead, scores stranded in flood hit southern India: official
Heavy rains paralysed several districts of Tamil Nadu state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, roads and railway tracks, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast, causing widespread damage.
Dozens dead, scores stranded in flood hit southern India: official
Federal finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman says  more than 40,000 people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to reach those still stranded/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023

At least 31 people were killed in floods and heavy rain in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu this week, a top federal minister has said, as rescuers struggle to reach scores still stranded in high waters.

Heavy rains have paralysed several districts of the state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, roads and railway tracks, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast, causing widespread damage.

"The (toll) number could change," federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman told reporters on Friday, adding that more than 40,000 people have been rescued so far and efforts are underway to reach those still stranded.

The state is one of the major electronics and manufacturing hubs in India. Some southern neighbourhoods remained waterlogged on Friday.

RelatedDozens killed, many missing in floods, landslides in Asia
RECOMMENDED

Abnormal precipitation

"We're struggling to get tractors and boats with food and essentials through water in the worst-affected areas," said M. Balamurugan, who and other volunteers have been distributing food and essentials.

Tamil Nadu recorded over 64 millimetres of rainfall this week, more than triple the 20 millimetres that would be normal at this time of year, the weather department said, predicting more rainfall in parts of the state over the next five days.

For some the floods are reminiscent of rains eight years ago in state capital Chennai that killed 290 people and inundated large swathes of the city.

RelatedSeveral killed in firecracker factory explosion in India's Tamil Nadu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation