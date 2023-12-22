WORLD
Somali, US forces kill top Al Shabab commander: minister
Officials say Maalim Ayman was behind planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries.
Somalian information minister says Somali and US forces killed Maalim Ayman, a senior leader of the Al Shabab terrorist group accused of planning numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2023

Somali and US forces have killed a senior leader of the Al Shabab terrorist group who planned numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya, Somalia's information minister said.

"Maalim Ayman was confirmed to have been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with assistance from US forces on December 17th," Daud Aweis said on his X account late on Thursday.

"Ayman was accountable for planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries," he said.

The US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) had conducted an air strike, an AFRICOM spokesperson said, but added that the strike's target was yet to be confirmed.

'Rewards for Justice wanted list'

The strike was conducted against the militant group near Jilib town in southern Somalia, AFRICOM and the Somali Information Ministry said.

Ayman was on a US State Department Rewards for Justice wanted list, with a $10M reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

The department said he was responsible for preparing an attack on a military base in Kenya in January 2020 in which three Americans - one US military service member and two contractors - were killed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
