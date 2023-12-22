International capital inflow to Türkiye will accelerate once rising inflation is brought under control, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, addressing a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Borsa Istanbul, Türkiye’s stock market.

"The positive impact of the decline in the default swaps and the improvement in the credit rating will be felt in our capital markets, especially the stock market," Erdogan said during Friday's ceremony.

He underlined that the stabilisation of inflation will help the stock market and make investors’ access to financing resources easier.

Stressing that with the deepening of capital markets in developed economies, the real sector is better financed and savings rates rise, Erdogan said: "We must also take a more determined stance in this direction and prevent anyone, whether politicians or economists, from manipulating capital markets."

With the sweeping transformation in capital markets and Borsa Istanbul under steps taken since the AK Party took the helm in 2002 and the Istanbul Finance Center's coming on stream, Türkiye's central role in the field of finance has been strengthened, he said.

International capital hub

Erdogan highlighted that the Turkish economy’s high growth potential is attracting attention from both domestic and international investors.

"While there is a contraction in the global economy and foreign capital flows are falling, Türkiye continues to attract foreign capital through its stock market, that is, to provide financing for its economic growth, " he explained.