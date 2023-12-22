The mourners huddled in small groups, many tearful or visibly shocked, as they gathered to pay their respects to victims of the shootings at Prague's Charles University.

Students gathered at the small memorial as flurries of snow and rain took turns with the winter sunshine on Friday.

The day before, a 24-year-old student opened fire at the Faculty of Arts, killing 13 people inside the school before shooting himself dead.

He also wounded 25 people, one of whom died in hospital, bringing the total toll to 14.

All lights were on inside the faculty on Friday morning, with police guards still deployed outside the building sealed off with police tape.

Across the street in Prague's historic centre, not far from the iconic 14th-century Charles Bridge, dozens of candles were lit mostly by young mourners in the nearby large square.

Related Multiple deaths in Prague university shooting rampage: Czech police

'It could be me'

"I have come to pay tribute to the dead students, especially because this could have happened to anyone," technical university student Antonin Volavka told AFP after lighting his candle.

"It hit me really hard yesterday," said secondary school student Julie Grave, who added that she hoped to study at the faculty some day.

"I mourned with the whole family and I guess I'll be like that for a long time," she said.

"It's an absolute atrocity, and on top of that, just before Christmas."

Older mourners, such as state employee Jana Mala, were equally shocked.

"It's something that has never happened here and it's a tragedy," she told AFP.