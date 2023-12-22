WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nicaragua-bond plane with 303 Indians on board grounded in France
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning, Paris public prosecution office says.
Nicaragua-bond plane with 303 Indians on board grounded in France
The flight, carried out by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had departed from Dubai and landed at the small Vatry airport. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
December 22, 2023

France has grounded a charter flight headed to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers, and a judicial investigation into the conditions and purposes of the trip has been launched.

The flight, carried out by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, had departed from Dubai and landed at the small Vatry airport on Thursday afternoon for a technical stopover when police intervened, the Marne prefect's office said in a statement on Friday.

"The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to provide passengers with the best possible reception conditions," the prefect's office said.

RECOMMENDED

A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning, the Paris public prosecution office said, adding that authorities had been tipped off by an anonymous informant.

The airline and Indian foreign ministry did not reply for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation