Türkiye and the United States have held a "positive and constructive" high-level defence meeting in the US capital Washington, DC, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

In Thursday's meeting, "discussions and exchange of views were held on regional and global security issues as well as on bilateral defence, military training, and defence industry cooperation," said a ministry statement on Friday.

The next meeting is expected to be held next year in Türkiye, it added.

Top defence-related issues between the countries include Ankara's bid to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the US, Sweden's NATO membership, and Türkiye's fight against terrorism, including the terror group PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG, which the US supports.

Officials in both countries have raised the possibility that the Turkish parliament and US Congress might soon, at about the same time, take steps on the F-16 and Sweden issues.