The United Nations Security Council has voted to approve a resolution that demands all sides in Gaza to allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale."

After days of delays, the resolution adopted on Friday also called for the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" but it did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

Russia and the United States, which both could have vetoed the measure as permanent members of the council, abstained, meaning it passed with 13 votes in favour.

'Israel's offensive - the real problem'

UN chief Antonio Guterres said in the wake of the vote that Israel's offensive was the "real problem creating massive obstacles" to aid shipments, as he reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Diplomatic wrangling at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan causing the vote to be postponed several times this week has come against the backdrop of deteriorating conditions in Gaza and a mounting death toll.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya hit out at the United States, saying "they have resorted to their favourite tactic of twisting of arms," calling the text "toothless."

The United Arab Emirates sponsored the resolution, which was amended in several key areas to secure compromise.

The UAE's ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said "it responds with action to the dire humanitarian situation."

"We know this is not a perfect text. We will never tire of calling for a humanitarian ceasefire," she said.