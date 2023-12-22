Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists near the northern Iraqi border, the National Defence Ministry said.

At least seven terrorists were “neutralised” in the region, the ministry said Saturday in a statement.

Affiliation of the terrorists behind Friday's attack was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara's cross-border anti-terror operations are continuing in the region, the ministry stressed in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy to our holy martyrs who lost their lives, condolences and forbearance to their grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the ministry said.

It also wished quick healing to the personnel wounded in the incident, which it said "overwhelmed us with deep pain and sadness."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed condolences to the families of martyrs, and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to combatting terrorist organisations and their affiliations in a statement he wrote in X.