Grabbing blankets and their meagre belongings, thousands of Palestinians have fled from the centre of besieged Gaza to the south to escape relentless Israeli bombings.

Donkey carts creaked with their belongings on Friday as they passed through the streets.

Families pushed babies in prams and led elderly relatives through the crowd, packing winter blankets for the road ahead.

"This is not a life: no water, no food, nothing," said Walaa al Medini, who had been wounded in an Israeli strike on her home in Gaza City and used a wheelchair.

"My daughter died in my lap, and I was rescued from under the rubble after three hours," she said. "Our house, along with everything around us, was destroyed."

She said she had not slept properly for 40 nights.

"My message to the world is for them to look at us, to see us, to see how we are dying. Why aren't they paying attention?".

Israel gave an ultimatum for Palestinians in the Bureij refugee camp to "leave immediately for their own security" and head towards Deir al Balah city further south.

'No safe place'

Israel's bombardment and ground invasion has displaced some 2.3 million Gazans, according to UN figures, over three-quarters of the population.

It has put most hospitals in the besieged enclave out of action. Nine remain partly functioning, the World Health Organization says.