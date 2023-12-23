Saturday, December 23, 2023

1741 GMT — The Italian defence minister has said that the time has come to find a political solution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, local media reported.

"The war has been going on for almost two years now and I think that, alongside and in parallel with military engagement and support for Ukraine, it is important to take paths that lead to a political solution," Guido Crosetto said in his visit to the Italian troops deployed in Poland, according to the official ANSA news agency.

Stressing that the pre-war status quo should be restored, the defence minister said: "What could not be done with weapons must be done in another way."

1510 GMT — Ukraine sanctions 134 companies, 51 individuals as war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sanctioned more companies and individuals as the war with Russia continued.

According to a decree, published on the presidential website, the sanctions are imposed on 134 entities and 51 people, mostly Internet providers, several farms and agricultural enterprises, the Favorit Group trading house and the Spectrum research centre.

Sanctions are also imposed on Leonid Blavatnik, a British citizen with Ukrainian roots, who was once called one of Ukraine's richest entrepreneurs, and Vadim Ermolayev, a Greek Cypriot, who ranks among the hundred wealthiest Ukrainian businessmen.

The sanctions are introduced for a period of 3 to 10 years and suggest freezing assets and banning any operations with them.

1415 GMT — Russia suspends part of payments to global chemical weapons watchdog

Russia announced that it would withhold a part of its payments to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), claiming that the money would be used to fund the "illegitimate" Investigation and Identification Group set up by the US and its satellites to promote "illegal activities in the interests of the collective West."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement posted on the ministry's official website, however, confirmed that Russia will wire its regular payment to the organization's budget, which she said is an obligation of each of its member states.

"However, Russia, together with some of our partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution, which is allocated by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to finance the illegitimate Investigation and Identification Group created by the US and its satellites to promote illegal activities in the interests of the collective West," she stressed.