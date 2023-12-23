The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) attaches importance to the presence of the Turkish military as a deterrent force in Cyprus under the guarantor state Türkiye, drawing its "red lines," said the TRNC president.

Speaking at an event on Friday in the capital Lefkosa marking the 1963 Christmas massacre by a Greek terrorist group, Tatar told how in decades past Turkish Cypriots were subjected to massacres, and the islands’ Greeks tried to annex the region to Greece, saying, "Indeed, there are still those who dream of this," according to the Cypriot News Agency.

He decried how the international community continues to put pressure on the Turkish Cypriot people, intending to include the north and south under the EU, and sever historical ties with Türkiye.

Underlining that the Turkish Cypriot people do not want to go back to the time before the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation, Tatar said: "The world must respect the will of the Turkish Cypriot people. We attach importance to the presence of the Turkish military as a deterrent force under the guarantee of our motherland within the framework of our own state. These are our red lines."

Pointing to a two-state solution, he said: "We can only accept a solution model where two sovereign equal states cooperate side by side. We can never and should never agree to be dragged into an adventure without Türkiye, without the guarantee of our motherland."

On December 21, 1963, in the "Bloody Christmas” massacre, the Greek Cypriot terrorist group EOKA killed dozens of Turkish Cypriots in Ayvasil, Lefkosa.

On 'maritime spatial planning' approved by Southern Cyprus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) denounced Friday the "maritime spatial planning" approved earlier this week by the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the unilateral approach is “unacceptable.”