WORLD
2 MIN READ
China unveils second batch of $140B investment projects to boost economy
China, the world's second-largest economy, is grappling with challenges in its post-Covid recovery, including subdued consumer demand, weak exports, declining foreign investment and deepening real estate crisis.
China unveils second batch of $140B investment projects to boost economy
In the most recent allocation, China has designated over 800 billion yuan of its 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in additional government bond issuance for the fourth quarter. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2023

China's top planning body has said it had identified a second batch of public investment projects, including flood control and disaster relief programmes, under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced in a statement on Saturday it had identified 9,600 projects with planned investments of more than 560 billion yuan.

With the latest tranche, China has now earmarked more than 800 billion yuan of its 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in additional government bond issuance in the fourth quarter, as it focuses on fiscal steps to shore up the flagging economy.

The 1 trillion yuan in additional bond issuance will widen China's 2023 budget deficit ratio to around 3.8 percent from 3 percent, the state-run Xinhua news agency has said.

"Construction of the projects will improve China's flood control system, emergency response mechanism and disaster relief capabilities, and better protect people's lives and property, so it is very significant," the NDRC said.

RECOMMENDED

The agency said it will coordinate with other government bodies to make sure that funds are allocated speedily for investment and that high standards of quality are maintained in project construction. ($1 = 7.1315 Chinese yuan renminbi)

China's economy, the world's second-largest, is struggling to regain its footing post-Covid as policymakers grapple with tepid consumer demand, weak exports, falling foreign investment and a deepening real estate crisis.

RelatedChina's economy shows signs of recovery amid real estate challenges
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Here's how US sanctions have added to Iranian discontent
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand