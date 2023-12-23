Grief and desperation have overtaken Gaza in a season that is usually marked by merriment, as Israel continues its unrelenting attacks on the besieged enclave, where one Palestinian Christian Ibrahim Al Amash summarised the somber situation by saying: “There is no holiday spirit here in Gaza.”

During the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, a large number of Christians in the enclave were killed and injured by Israeli airstrikes and direct shooting by the Israeli army.

Since an October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, Israel has pounded Gaza, killing more than 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,320, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged, or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Fears of extermination

“At the beginning of the war, we took refuge in the Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City, but the church was targeted by Israeli warplanes which resulted in the killing and injuring of a large number of people,” Amash, 45, told Anadolu.

“There is no safe place for Christians or Muslims here in Gaza,” he said.

Amash expressed the “fear of genocide” saying: “There are new massacres every day.”

“I have lost many relatives and friends to this war,” he said. “I have never witnessed destruction of this magnitude before in my life.”

“This is the most vicious war I have ever witnessed. I don’t know what to say. There are dead people everywhere,” said Amash.

He explained that the Christian community is very small in Gaza.

“In this war, we are threatened with annihilation by Israeli bombing,” he said.

“As the birthday of Jesus Christ approaches, the hearts of the Christians in Gaza and the rest of Palestine are nowhere around the holiday spirit,” said Amash, stressing that “even if the bombing stops, we will not celebrate, we will only pray for the end of the war, for peace, so that people can return to their homes."

An Israeli sniper killed a mother and her daughter and injured seven others Saturday in the only Catholic church in Gaza, said the local Latin Catholic Church authority.

The incident was deplored by Pope Francis, who suggested that Israel was using “terrorism” tactics in Gaza.