Taiwan has reported Chinese warplanes and warships around the island on Saturday, including aircraft crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues military activities with three weeks to go before the island state votes.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for four years of regular Chinese military patrols and drills near the island.

Campaigning is under way for Taiwan's January 13 presidential and parliamentary polls. Relations with China are a major point of contention.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that since 0530 GMT (1:30 pm local time) on Saturday it had detected J-10, J-11 and J-16 fighters as well as early warning aircraft operating in the airspace to north, middle and southwest of Taiwan.

Ten aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, or areas close by, working with Chinese warships to carry out "joint combat readiness patrols", the ministry said.

