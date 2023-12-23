India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, whose cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, has denied it had tampered with test samples or bribed officials to do so, as alleged in a complaint under investigation by local health officials.

"I have never changed the sample," Maiden founder Naresh Kumar Goyal said on Saturday. "There is no evidence and no proof against us. I have not given a bribe."

Goyal said that neither he nor any representative of his company had been called to appear in front of the investigator, Gagandeep Singh, joint director of the state agency.

Goyal said a competitor was behind the complaint but did not name them. Singh declined to comment on Goyal's statement.

An investigator with the state of Haryana's Food and Drug Administration said on Friday he was close to finishing a probe into whether a state drug regulator was bribed to switch samples, tested by the Indian government, that contradicted the World Health Organization's findings of toxic substances in the cough syrups.

Singh said on Friday that his agency had received a comprehensive and exhaustive complaint that the state's drug regulator, in return for a bribe of 50 million Indian rupees ($600,000), helped to switch test samples before they were delivered to the Indian laboratory.

The regulator, Manmohan Taneja, said in October that the complaint behind the bribery probe was a "fake complaint from a fake person" and that "anyone can send any fake complaint against anyone."